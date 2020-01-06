Two teens shot as they broke into Hillsborough County apartment, deputies say

WESTCHASE, Fla. (WFLA) – People at the Seasons at Westchase Apartment complex are troubled by a home invasion in their neighborhood, but understand the homeowner had to take swift action.

“I’m against guns, but if you have a family, you have to do what you have to do. That’s how I see it,” said neighbor Ingemar Espinosa.

Tampa attorney Bryant Camareno agrees and thinks the homeowner who opened fire did so legally.

“My gut reaction is the homeowner was asserting the Castle Doctrine, the Stand Your Ground, self defense. All that applies. So gut reaction is nothing will happen to them,” he said.

Camareno explained that could change under one condition.

“Now the homeowner himself, if it later determined that he was involved in any illegal activity, that may preclude him from asserting a Self Defense or Stand Your Ground claim,” Camareno said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Hillsborough County deputies said four teens were involved in the incident Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

Two broke in and got shot, investigators said. One died and the other remains in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Two others waited in a car nearby and were stopped by deputies as they got to the scene.

Charges haven’t been filed at last check.

A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman declined to conduct an on camera interview when contacted about the story Monday morning.