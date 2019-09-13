Homeless trash Hudson home

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Used syringes. Cans for smoking crack. Those are just some of the items left behind by homeless people, who moved in to, then trashed a Hudson home.

“They come right through here,” Jeannette Petley showed how the homeless get into her yard and house by climbing through a broken fence.

Inside the home, a true house of horrors, with used needles among the piles of junk left behind.

She explains, an evicted tenant allowed homeless people in, and it snowballed from there.

“I’ve had some bad tenants, but I’ve had some really good tenants. But this is the worst of the worst,” said Petley.

As bad as this looks, Petley plans to clean up. This is the home and neighborhood where she raised seven kids. She called it paradise.

“If you’re homeowners and you worked your butt off your whole life to get what you got so you can leave it to your children or something one day, you can’t allow these squatters and everybody else to come in here and just destroy it on you,” said Petley.

She’s living in Weeki Wachee now, after moving to get her son away from drugs and prostitution in this area.

“We’re gonna put it back together. I got a lot of friends and a lot of backup” said Petley.

She and her son are sleeping in the house tonight, hoping to keep the homeless out.

She’s trying to keep them from stealing what little is left.