Home caught fire in Sebring after someone fell asleep cooking

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say house caught fire in Sebring on Wednesday after the homeowner fell asleep while cooking.

The Highlands County Fire Rescue said multiple units responded to a home near Memorial Drive in the early hours Wednesday morning.

Officials said someone living inside of the home had left a stovetop burner on and then fell asleep. When they woke up, the kitchen was on fire.

Firefighters responded and were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen area.

The home sustained approximately $50,000 in damage, officials said.

