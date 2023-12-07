TAMPA (BLOOM) – Dezi Zevin PA-C, C-PT joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share Active Party Ideas for your next holiday gathering.

“Level up your holiday parties with games that aren’t just fun but get you moving.” said Zevin.

She went on to say, “It’s a great way to stimulate powerful endorphins with laughter and movement and you will create joy and memories with your friends and family.”

“Active games do more than that, they are also great ways to improve cognition, team building and hand/eye coordination.”, said Zevin.

Watch the attached video to see fun games you can include in your next holiday gathering.