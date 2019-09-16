Hogwarts overtaken by Dark Arts in new projection show at Wizarding World of Harry Potter

ORLANDO (WESH) — Darkness will be falling on Hogwarts Castle on select nights in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

“Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” uses projection mapping, special effects and lighting on Hogwarts Castle at the park to bring the show to life.

During the show, guests will encounter Lord Voldemort’s followers, the Death Eaters, on select nights from Sept. 14 through Nov. 15.

A green light and fog will take over Hogsmeade as Death Eaters arrive to roam the village and lurk among guests.

Besides Death Eaters, guests will catch a glimpses of dementors, the guards of Azkaban who can suck happiness; Aragog, a giant spider; as well as thestrals and mountain trolls.

