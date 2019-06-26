Hit the sand volleyball courts with Tampa Bay Beach Bums

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – It wouldn’t be a Florida summer without hitting the beach with some friends.

Today, 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross grabbing a volleyball and joining the Tampa Bay Beach Bums on the sand in Gulfport.

The local volleyball league gives anyone from beginners and professionals the chance to hit the courts.

The Tampa Bay Beach Bum squad started back in 2013 with 12 friends under the lights.

It now is home to over 4,000 volleyball enthusiasts looking to play the game.

You can find a pickup game virtually anywhere in Tampa Bay at any time.

The Tampa Bay Beach Bums next sign-up tournament is July 20 and 21 in Gulfport.

Beach Bums proudly supports a different charity in every event.

The themed tournaments are live streamed each time with an official announcer.

CLICK HERE to join or learn more about the Tampa Bay Beach Bums.