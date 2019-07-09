Deadly hit-and-run involving 77-year-old and 90-year-old under investigation in Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorized wheelchair was no match for a mini-van barreling down Moog Road in Pasco County.

Larry R. Small, 77, was in the wheelchair headed to a nearby Burger King when he was hit and killed.

“I understand accidents happen. But hitting an elderly veteran that was just going to get a cheeseburger – and left him there? You’re a scumbag. What else can you say?” the victim’s son, Chris Small, said.

He sounded off after the father of three and war veteran was left for dead.

“If you’re willing to leave somebody in the middle of the road for somebody else to cover up, what kind of person are you?” Small said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating. Troopers were at the home of a 90-year-old man Monday. He’s considered a person of interest in the crash.

Investigators are looking at all angles, including whether age played a role in the incident.

The van troopers said was involved in the crash was covered up and hauled away.

“The person who hit him stopped at first, for a brief second, and I think he backed up a little bit to get around. He literally pulled out and around him and took off,” said Glenn Zimmerman, an eyewitness.

It could take state troopers weeks, if not months, to make an arrest, if it’s warranted.

In many hit-and-run crashes, investigators are required to place the driver behind the wheel of the vehicle involved, which can be a lengthy and exhaustive process.