Hip, Hip Horray! ‘Celebrate Birthdays’ throws party for kids in need

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Every kid deserves to feel special on their birthday and Celebrate Birthdays is on a mission to do just that.

Celebrate Birthdays throws a party for kids once a month around Tampa Bay.

The celebration is for any kid who wouldn’t otherwise have their birthday celebrated.

The party is full of games, cake and presents straight to the kids in need.

Celebrate Birthdays is looking for community partners who want to help drive their mission through donations or volunteering.

