Hillsborough sheriff’s office searching for group of women who robbed liquor store

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a group of women who allegedly broke into a liquor store and stole thousand’s of dollars worth of alcohol.

According to the sheriff’s office, on May 1 at 12;27 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary at Star Liquor on 301 Highway South in Riverview.

The entrance door was shattered, liquor bottles were broken on the floor and several more were missing.

Detectives learned more than $8000 in alcohol had been stolen.

Surveillance video from inside the store helped deputies identify Lawrencia Dixon, 19, as a suspect.

Dixon was arrested at her home, where deputies found four bottles of Ciroc vodka in her kitchen cabinet.

Dixon told deputies she met the other individuals involved in the burglary at a protest.

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

She also said she sold some of the stolen alcohol through social media.

Dixon was on active felony probation for grand theft and faces several charges for the burglary.

The surveillance video shows several other women gathering in front of the store and breaking in to it.

Anyone who recognizes any of the women is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.