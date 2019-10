HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy and another driver were hospitalized after a crash on Hillsborough Avenue Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was responding to another crash when the deputy collided with a driver at Hillsborough Avenue and Harney Road.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

