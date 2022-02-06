Hillsborough deputies not giving up on search for missing woman 2 years later

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the community’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for two years.

On Feb. 6, 2020, deputies said Cieha Taylor was last seen at a railroad crossing in the 900 block of E. Trapnell Road. Her car was found abandoned, unlocked, and running. She has been missing ever since.

On the two-year anniversary of Taylor’s disappearance, deputies said they are still asking anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts to come forward by calling 813-247-8200.

The sheriff’s department also shared a link to other “unfinished business,” which consisted mostly of unsolved homicide cases.