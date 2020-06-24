Hillsborough deputies, hundreds of mourners attend service for fallen FWC officer

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of mourners gathered on Monday to pay their last respects at a funeral for a popular Florida Fish and Wildlife officer who was shot and killed earlier this month.

Officers from around the state, including the HCSO Motors and Honor Guard, attended the funeral for Officer Julian Keen’s funeral in his hometown of Labelle, Florida.

Keen, 30, was shot and killed on June 14 while off-duty and trying to stop a hit-and-run driver, later identified as 20-year-old Eliceo Hernandez. Hernandez was arrested and charged with negligent homicide.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the memorial on Tuesday night, and said Keen was extremely popular in the community and will be sorely missed.

“Our hearts break for Keen’s family, friends, and colleagues,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Keen was part of our law enforcement family and we too are mourning the loss of one of our own.”

LATEST STORIES: