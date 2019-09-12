Live Now
Tropical depression likely to form as system approaches Florida
Hillsborough deputies attempting to locate stolen truck, daughter’s ashes inside

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a stolen truck.

According to deputies, the unknown suspects removed the victim’s gray 2014 Ford F150 crew cab from the parking lot of the Staybridge Suites on Falkenburg Road North between Sept. 7 around 11 p.m. and Sept. 8 around 8 a.m.

The stolen Ford had the victim’s daughter’s ashes stored in an urn inside the truck when it was stolen.

The tag number for the truck is Z523AD. Deputies also say the driver’s side rear window of the truck is broken and taped up with blue painter’s tape.

If you have any information about the truck’s location please call the
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

