ZooTampa will be closed Tuesday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Elsa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In anticipation of any severe weather in Tampa Bay due to Tropical Storm Elsa, ZooTampa has decided to close Tuesday.
“ZooTampa has a comprehensive severe weather preparedness plan in place to ensure the safety of our animals and team members. As Tropical Storm Elsa moves towards the Tampa Bay area, our team continues to make preparations for the incoming storm,” zoo officials said in a statement. “We take every precaution to ensure the safety and security of our animals including moving larger animals into their night houses, which are built to withstand major storms, and smaller mammals and birds into ancillary buildings.”
The zoo asked guests to check ZooTampa.org and its social media pages for the latest updates on park hours and operations.
The National Hurricane Center is predicting Elsa will reach Tampa Bay by late Tuesday/early Wednesday.
