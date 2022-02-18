ZooTampa welcomes new baby orangutan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — ZooTampa has welcomed a new arrival for its orangutan exhibit.

The zoo said a pair of Bornean orangutans, Hadiah and Goyang, had a new baby back on Feb. 6. This would be Hadiah’s second child, having given birth to her first, Topi, in 2016.

Hadiah and her new baby were said to be doing well and were placed in the public viewing exhibit for visitors to see them.

Bornean orangutans, along with the other two species of orangutan, are critically endangered.

According to ZooTampa, this is because of deforestation caused by the palm oil industry, which has ravaged their natural habitats.

To help reduce the destruction facing orangutans in the wild, the zoo asked people to download the Sustainable Palm Oil Shopping Guide app to know which products produced through environmentally friendly methods.