TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa is honoring members of the military with free admission this summer.

Starting June 1 through Sept. 1, all United States active duty military, activated or drilling reservists and National Guardsmen are eligible to receive one-time complimentary admission to the zoo.

The deal also includes up to three direct dependents.

Active military must register through ID.me online. The deal includes one-time use.

ZooTampa is not offering the deal for inactive, standby, and retired reserve members, military retirees, U.S. Merchant Marine, and civilian Department of Defense workers.

More information, including valid departments, is available online.