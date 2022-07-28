August 12 is World Elephant Day and aims to bring attention to the conservation and protection of Asian and African elephants.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa is hosting a special event on two Saturday mornings in August and it’s sure to be a wild start to anyone’s day.

For an additional cost that does include admission, the zoo is offering a light breakfast and a special training session with one of its African elephants on Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 from 8-9:30 a.m.

Included in the event is breakfast with coffee and juices, the elephant training and painting session, an animal care chat and question and answer period, a professional photo with one of the zoo’s animals and admission in to the park following the program.

Tickets are available online and are $85 for zoo members and $110 for non-members.

Masks are required within six feet of mammals at the zoo and are suggested indoors. Events are subject to change due to inclement weather or animal participation.