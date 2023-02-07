TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — ZooTampa has been selected as a contender for the “Best Zoo” in America by the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The zoo is also in the running for “Best Zoo Exhibit” for the David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center.

ZooTampa is among 19 other accredited zoos in the running for the awards.

The zoo said it was selected by a panel of editors, travel experts and industry professionals for “excelling in the fields of animal care and enrichment while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors.”

You have until March 6 to cast your vote online for the “Best Zoo” and the “Best Zoo Exhibit.” Voting is allowed once per day, per device and per category every day of the content.

The winning zoo will be announced on the 10Best’s website at noon on Friday, March 17.