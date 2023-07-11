TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — ZooTampa revealed it recently discovered a “cybersecurity incident” targeting its network environment.

The zoo told WFLA it took immediate proactive security measures to mitigate the impact.

“Upon detecting the incident, the Zoo took swift action and promptly engaged third-party forensic specialists to assist us with securing the network environment and investigate the extent of the unauthorized activity,” the zoo said in a statement.

ZooTampa said it’s also working with federal law enforcement to investigate the attack.

While details surrounding the incident are still unclear, and under investigation, the zoo said it has proactively notified its employees and vendors whose personal information may have been impacted. Identity protection services were also offered at no charge.

ZooTampa says it does not store personal or financial information on daily visitors or members.

“Please be assured that ZooTampa remains fully committed to the protection of all information in our control, systems security, and data privacy,” the company added.