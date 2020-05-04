ZooTampa gets approval for modified reopening plan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa announced on Monday it has received approval from city and county officials to open with a modified operations plan.

ZooTampa has developed a system of protocols for each area of operation within the park to adhere to CDC guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan was submitted to officials on May 1 and calls for a target reopening date on or around June 1.

Some of the plan’s key points include:

Limiting the number of guests at the zoo to 50 percent capacity

Six feet or more social distancing to be enforced

Restricting the zoo’s indoor venues to 25 percent capacity

Adding safety and thermal monitoring stations at the entrance

Hiring on-site EMTs

Providing PPE to employees

Offering free disposable masks to guests

Zoo School, the zoo’s on-site childhood education center will follow the Department of Children & Family services and county licensing guidelines, with an anticipated opening date of mid-June.

The start of Zoo Camp will be shifted to start the week of June 22.

ZooTampa has been closed due to COVID-19 since March 15.

“We’ve all felt the anxiety and stress of the pandemic on people, including children.” said Joe Couceiro, president and CEO of ZooTampa.

“Outdoor experiences and connecting with nature and wildlife are healing and bring comfort to people. The Zoo can provide restorative family experiences that are within the recommended guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19.”