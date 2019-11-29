ZooTampa celebrating ‘Christmas in the Wild’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ‘Tis the season at ZooTampa!

Now that Thanksgiving is over, many of us are looking ahead to the next holiday. That includes ZooTampa, where they’re in full-blown Christmas mode!

The zoo kicks off its annual “Christmas in the Wild” event on Friday afternoon. On select nights throughout the season, visitors can enjoy festivities to get them into the holiday spirit.

“One of Tampa’s most beloved holiday traditions returns with more twinkling lights, delectable holiday treats and new jolly adventures,” a park spokesperson said in a news release. “ZooTampa at Lowry Park immerses guests into a world of seasonal cheer designed to create lasting holiday memories for the whole family.”

The zoo has already transformed into a winter wonderland where guests can lights, decorations, ornaments, a massive Christmas tree and holiday music. Seasonal drink and food specials will also be available.

“Christmas in the Wild” runs select nights now through Dec. 23. You can find those dates and get ticket information on ZooTampa’s website.

MORE HOLIDAY STORIES: