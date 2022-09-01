TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa has released details about “Creatures of the Night,” its annual, family-friendly Halloween event.

Guests of all ages can enjoy the eerie fun throughout October on select nights.

According to the zoo, this year’s event will bring in the “Swamp Witch,” named “Blackwater Mattie.” The witch is a spooky character who spends her nights “mixing potions and conjuring spells in the darkest corners of Florida’s musty swamps where few dare to tread.” She and her alligator can be found in the new Florida Wilds area of the zoo.

New Creatures of the Night experiences this year include:

Swamp Witch Way: Guests brave enough to seek out Blackwater Mattie for themselves can find her along Swamp Witch Way in the zoo’s Florida Wilds area. “Though she’d prefer to be left alone, she does love to bargain, so make sure you have something to trade before you venture into her cursed territory,” the zoo said.

New Neverland: The Lost Boys and Peter Pan have found their way to Creatures of the Night and launched a game of never-ending hide-and-seek along Zoo Boulevard.

HooDoo Hall: Guests who travel through ZooTampa's Ituri Pass will find a Mardi Gras party with flags and beads. The party is staffed by colorful skeletons "prepared to party for eternity."

Spooky Safari: ZooTampa has enlisted the help of two long-dead safari guides who will share their amazing adventures of the African savannah with the bravest of explorers.

Returning favorites include “Twisted Tales,” where storybook villains come to life, “Clown Carousel,” “Scarecrow Junction,” where little ghouls can dance with scarecrows and escape an open-air haybale maze, “The Realm of the Spider Queen,” which is a dance party presided over by the queen herself, “The Voodoo Bar” for adults who need a break in the Beer and Wine Garden and “Junkyard of Broken Dreams,” a haunted house where dreams and urban legends come to life.

Creatures of the Night will take place on 11 select nights in October from 4-10 p.m.

The event is free to members and Pay for a Day ticket holders, though a $5 reservation fee that is refunded in the form of a voucher for food and merchandise the night of the event is required. General admission tickets are $34.95 and are available online.