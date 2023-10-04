TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Zoo Tampa’s annual Halloween event named ‘Creatures of the Night‘ has kicked off with some new attractions.

The family-friendly event is introducing new hosts, Count Chirop and Countess Tera, as part of this year’s new Vampire Ball.

“It’s fun to finally be able to have vampires in the park and we have a big dance party,” Director of Event Productions Alex Crow said. “Right when you walk in, the Halloween festivities kick off.”

Brand new experiences also include the Viking Victory Party that is located in the Africa Circle and will feature celebratory jams.

The Troll Cave and Howliday House Light Show are also two additions families can look forward to.

“I have an 8-year-old daughter and she’s a little twisted, so she loves all of this,” Crow said. “Haunted houses don’t freak her out. She loves to dance with the creatures.”

Visitor favorites, like the Junkyard of Broken Dreams, Twisted Tales and Clown Carousel, have also returned with new elements of surprise.

Creatures of the Night takes place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 6-7, Oct. 13-15, Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-29.

Tickets can be bought on Zoo Tampa’s website.