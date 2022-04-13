TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Zephyrhills man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 39-year-old Steven Miles was among the crowd of people that marched into the U.S. Capitol, eventually ending up on restricted grounds.

Documents then said Miles and other rioters got into a confrontation with law enforcement who was protecting the Capitol. Miles allegedly shoved and tried to punch officers.

Following that, the documents said Miles along with other rioters made their way to the up the stairs to the Upper West Terrace, where they smashed the windows on one of the Senate Wing doors.

Documents state Miles stayed behind with some other rioters and kept smashing the windows with a wooden plank. Miles eventually went into the building for a brief moment before leaving through another door.

Miles is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and related offenses.

He made his first appearance Tuesday in the Middle District of Florida.