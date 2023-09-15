HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were accused of sex crimes on underage victims, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

David Robinson, 34, was arrested for sending at least two minors several text messages of harmful sexual material, between January 2023 and June 2023.

Detectives said Robinson was a youth pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in Plant City. He also would volunteer at different Christian schools in eastern Hillsborough County.

“I find it hard to believe these are the only two victims,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a press conference. “I believe there are more victims”

Robinson was charged with nine counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Matthew Galhouse, 40, was arrested by Pasco County deputies for sex crimes on an underage victim. Deputies said they believed similar crimes were committed at his Hillsborough County home.

At the time of his crimes, Galhouse was a softball coach.

Galhouse was charged with 12 counts of sexual battery.

“These adults took advantage of their victims and used their positions of power and influence to get what they wanted,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am grateful for the bravery of the victims who spoke out, and I plead with anyone else who may have been victimized by this softball coach or the youth pastor to please speak with our detectives. They are compassionate and kind and only want to seek justice, help connect you to any help you may need, and make sure no one else falls victim to these predators.”

Anyone with additional information on these crimes, or if you are a victim, contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department at 813-247-8200.