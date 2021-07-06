‘You’re gonna get shot!’ Tampa police release body cam video of deadly officer-involved shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department released body cam video of a fatal officer-involved shooting on July 4, showing the events leading up to and after the shooting.

According to the TPD, Officer Bryan Velazquez was dispatched to a Texaco gas station on Temple Street for in response to a fight that involved a person with a gun.

The video shows Velazquez step out of his patrol car and ask people about the fight before he entered the gas station’s convenience store. A man inside the store directs Velazquez back outside, telling him the person with the gun was still out there.

The officer walks back out and spots John Reuben Turbe Jr., 40. The department said after Velazquez saw Turbe with a gun, a foot chase began.

“Hey, put the gun down!” the officer yelled, as seen in the video. “Put it down!”

Velazquez continued to chase Turbe down the street, commanding him to put the gun down multiple times.

“You’re gonna get shot!” he yelled. “Put the gun down now!”

The video shows Turbe turn toward the officer, gun in hand, and lift it toward Velazquez. The video then freezes while multiple gunshots are heard, with Velazquez saying “shots fired” afterward.

In the full video from TPD, Velazquez and a female officer are both seen attempting CPR on Turbe while waiting for rescue personnel. The department said Turbe later died at the hospital.



Velazquez is now placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Turbe has a criminal history involving 2012 convictions for cocaine possession and cocaine – sale/manufacturing/delivery in Hillsborough County.

Note: News Channel 8 has edited the video to not include the aftermath of the shooting and expletives used in the chase due to the graphic nature of what was recorded.