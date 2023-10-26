TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa theater patrons were evacuated from a musical performance of Beetlejuice on Wednesday night.

In a statement Thursday, the Straz Center confirmed it was due to a false alarm triggered by “an abundance of atmospheric haze and fog” used during the show.

Theatergoers were evacuated from the center’s main stage, Morsani Hall, and the Shimberg Playhouse, which was holding a performance of Frankenstein. No one was in immediate danger during the incident, according to the Straz Center, and its staff has taken precautions to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The alarm apparently triggered right after an eerie line in the musical, according to accounts from multiple audience members posted to Facebook. Alarms sounded after Beetlejuice said “You’re all gonna die” – a line from the song, “The Whole ‘Being Dead’ Thing” – and the stage went dark. The audience members reported thinking the alarm was simply a part of the dark comedy.

Tampa Fire Rescue gave the all-clear about 30 minutes after the alarm sounded and both productions were able to pick up where they left off.

“It was a spooky night at The Straz, but thanks to a devoted and understanding audience and the mindful and fast-acting staff, all’s well that ends well,” a spokesperson for the Straz Center wrote in a statement.