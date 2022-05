TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are looking into a homicide that happened early Friday morning.

The department said that officers were sent to the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue North after shots were fired in the area.

When they arrived, officers found “a deceased young female” along the avenue, police said.

If you know anything, call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.