HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County school security officers trained on Monday for an active shooter situation.

The training involved entering in a classroom situation to directly confront the shooter.

“Our main objective is to at least contain it and try to get to the individual as fast as we can,” said Cpl Hector Villafane with Hillsborough County Schools.

In Ulvade, Texas, armed officers entered a school where an armed shooter had killed students and teachers but it took them more than hour to confront the gunman.

Hillsborough County’s training program is designed to teach responding officers to go in immediately to confront a gunman.

“It’s what you signed up for, you know the children. You have to go to the threat,” said Villafane.