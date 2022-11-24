TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of participants spent Thanksgiving morning running in Tampa YMCA’s 8th annual ‘Turkey Gobble’.

All funds raised from the 5K, 8K, 1-mile Run/Walk, and Virtual 5K benefit LIVESTRONG at the YMCA for cancer survivors and their loved ones.

“The program gives them the chance to spend time with some folks who are in the same boat as them, to develop relationships,” said Cathy Mayo, a spokesperson for Tampa YMCA. “They learn a lot about self-care, both emotionally and physically.”

Cancer survivor Chris Brewer ran in the race.

“I didn’t take advantage of being able to give back beforehand, so, being on the other side you really are just so thankful that you want to be able to let the people who are going through it know that you’re here to support them,” he said.

A sold-out crowd of 3,500 runners participated in the event. Families, furry friends, and even a few turkeys turned out to show their support for the cause.

Mayo said she hopes families make the “Turkey Gobble” a Thanksgiving tradition and participate every year.