TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Yelp has revealed the 25 most photographed businesses in the Tampa Bay area, with most of the list coming from the city of Tampa itself.
To come up with the list, businesses were identified on Yelp, then ranked based on how frequently users submit photos. All businesses were marked “open” on the website as of June 23.
Topping the list at number one was Tampa’s Ulele, which has over 3,000 reviews on Yelp with 5,623 photos, earning four out of five stars on the platform.
Bern’s Steakhouse in Tampa came in second on the list with 3,115 reviews and 5,468 photos, also earning four stars out of five.
The following Tampa Bay area restaurants rounded out the list:
- 3. Columbia Restaurant, Tampa
- 4. Datz, Tampa
- 5. Oxford Exchange, Tampa
- 6. Dough, Tampa – 1,394 photos
- 7. Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill, Clearwater Beach
- 8. Armature Works, Tampa
- 9. The Florida Aquarium, Tampa
- 10. Tampa International Airport
- 11. On Swann, Tampa
- 12. Ichicoro Ramen, Tampa
- 13. Clearwater Beach
- 14. edison: food + drink lab, Tampa
- 15. Clear Sky Cafe, Clearwater
- 16. ZooTampa at Lowery Park, Tampa
- 17. Cigar City Brewing, Tampa
- 18. Amalie Arena, Tampa
- 19. Ella’s Americana Folk Art Cafe, Tampa
- 20. OLIVIA, Tampa
- 21. Tampa Bay Brewing Company, Tampa
- 22. Daily Eats, Tampa
- 23. Green Lemon, Tampa
- 24. Ciro’s, Tampa
- 25. Rooster & The Till, Tampa
More about the locations and full reviews can be found on Yelp’s blog.