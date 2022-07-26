TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Yelp has revealed the 25 most photographed businesses in the Tampa Bay area, with most of the list coming from the city of Tampa itself.

To come up with the list, businesses were identified on Yelp, then ranked based on how frequently users submit photos. All businesses were marked “open” on the website as of June 23.

Topping the list at number one was Tampa’s Ulele, which has over 3,000 reviews on Yelp with 5,623 photos, earning four out of five stars on the platform.

Bern’s Steakhouse in Tampa came in second on the list with 3,115 reviews and 5,468 photos, also earning four stars out of five.

The following Tampa Bay area restaurants rounded out the list:

More about the locations and full reviews can be found on Yelp’s blog.