Ybor’s Due Amici honors Casey DeSantis in NASCAR race

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is getting some special encouragement in her battle against breast cancer from a Ybor City pizza joint and a NASCAR driver.

Due Amici put the logo for its “Pink sauce” on the hood of Alex Labbe’s number 36 car.

It was perfect timing for the “Drive for the cure 250” at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week for the Xfinity Series race.

The Number 36 car’s hood was adorned with their special pink logo while the car’s window carried a heartfelt message of encouragement aimed at Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Due Amici’s owner Geo Bunjaku tells 8 On Your Side after losing his own mother to breast cancer and watching his wife battle it now– supporting Florida’s first lady is personal.

“It hits more than contributing you know what I’m saying. Me and my family have had issues with it before and you know I just want to give back, do my little part and give back. and this year I’m really going all out,” Bunjaku said.

A portion of profits from sales of Due Amici’s pink vodka sauce will go towards breast cancer research. The number 36 car did pretty well with that logo on the hood — finishing in 14th in charlotte.

First Lady Casey DeSantis told supporters at a Hernando County Republican Party event that she is not giving up in her fight against breast cancer.