TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have set up a new web portal in collaboration with the FBI to find other people wanted in the mass shooting in Ybor City.

Sunday morning, a gunfight broke out on 7th Avenue that ended up killing two people, one of them a 14-year-old boy, and injuring 16 other people.

Tyrell Stephen Phillips was arrested on a second-degree murder charge for the shooting.

However, detectives said evidence suggests there were two other people who fired gunshots as well.

To find these missing shooters, the Tampa Police Department and FBI set up a site where people can submit text, photos, and videos that will immediately go to investigators.

“We are truly grateful for the support of our community and all the tips they have provided investigators so far,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “We have partnered with the FBI to launch this website to make submitting additional tips easier. We encourage anyone who may have information to go to fbi.gov/tampashooting and submit any photos or videos that could aid in the investigation. Even if you are not sure if the tip will be helpful, it may be just the evidence our detectives need.”

You can visit the website at fbi.gov/tampashooting.