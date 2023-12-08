TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The two suspects recently arrested for their alleged role in the Ybor City mass shooting made their first appearance in court Friday.

On Oct. 29, a confrontation on 7th Avenue escalated into a gunfight that killed two people and injured 16 others in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The first suspect in the shooting, Tyrell Phillips, turned himself in that same morning. Arrest documents stated that Phillips felt threatened when he pulled out his weapon and shot a 14-year-old boy who was part of the crowd that was confronting him.

Weeks later, Tampa police announced that they arrested two new suspects in the shooting — Dwayne Tillman Jr., 21, and Kayden Abney, 14.

Authorities said Abney was charged in the murder of Harrison Boonstoppel while Tilman was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Another shooter is still believed to be at large, officials said.

“This additional arrest is another demonstration of our commitment to holding criminals accountable, and I can only hope it provides a small sense of closure for the families of all those who have been impacted,” Chief Lee Bercaw said Thursday.

During the suspects’ first appearance, prosecutors filed a pretrial detention motion for them both. Abney will be held without bond until his hearing on Tuesday, and Tilman will remain in jail until his hearing on Friday, Dec. 15.

Abney was also ordered not to contact any victims or witnesses.