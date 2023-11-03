TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The suspect in the mass shooting in Ybor City this past weekend pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

A document filed in the 13th Judicial Circuit Thursday stated that Tyrell Phillips, 22, waived his arraignment, entering his not guilty plea instead.

Phillips was one of three suspected shooters who was involved in a shooting that killed two people and injured 16 others.

According to an arrest affidavit, Phillips was charged in the death of a 14-year-old who was part of a group that confronted the defendant before shots were fired.

This photo provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows Tyrell Stephen Phillips. A man has been arrested in Tampa, Florida, in a mass shooting that erupted during Halloween festivities early Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Two people were killed and 18 injured, police said. At least two shooters opened fire just before 3 a.m. in the Ybor City area, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a news conference at the scene. Later Sunday he said detectives arrested Tyrell Stephen Phillips, 22, in connection with the shooting. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Tampa police said Phillips told them he fired his gun out of fear when he thought another man in the group was about to pull a weapon from his waistband, although he did not confirm actually seeing a weapon.

Phillips fired indiscriminately, fatally shooting the teenager, police said. The victim’s family identified him as Elijah Wilson.

Police said they are still looking for two other shooters in the incident. They have set up a website with the FBI to help find information on the others responsible.