Ybor City’s Knight Parade canceled due to coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2021 Krewe of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade has been canceled.

The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago, which organizes the Knight Parade, had previously postponed the parade in hopes that it would be safe to bring together thousands of people to historic Ybor City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the Krewe is now focused on the 2022 Knight Parade, which is currently scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

“We’ve worked closely with the City of Tampa and the parade’s presenting sponsor MOR-TV to assess the potential health risks to the community,” said Ken Willis, a Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago member and 2021 parade chairman. “Our Board of Directors has decided it’s best for our community to cancel this year’s parade, and plan to celebrate safely in 2022.”

The Krewe said next year’s parade will have illuminated floats, which “will be accompanied by dozens of marching bands, local dignitaries and thousands of participants as they throw scores of beads to an expected 100,000 spectators who line Seventh Avenue in historic Ybor City.”

The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Education Foundation awarded scholarships to 74 students at Hillsborough Community College, University of South Florida, and University of Tampa during the 2020-21 school year. The Krewe has committed to providing 74 scholarships in the 2021-22 school year as well.

Additionally, the Krewe made a donation to Feeding Tampa Bay. The donation provided approximately 50,000 meals for local families in need.

For more information on the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago and the Knight Parade, visit www.KreweSantYago.org.