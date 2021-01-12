Ybor City St. Patrick’s Day parade postponed for second year in a row due to coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade that runs through Ybor City has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Rough Riders of Tampa announced Tuesday.

The organization said it made the decision “out of concern for public health and safety.” The parade usually draws thousands to Ybor City when it takes place.

In a news release, the Rough Riders said they worked closely with the City of Tampa while trying to decide what to do about the parade. In the end, the group said it “concluded that postponing the parade was necessary to protect the nearly 600 club members, their families, other Krewes and the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We are an extremely resilient and proud organization. As Teddy Roosevelt once said, ‘Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.’ And that is what we will continue to do,” Rough Rider President, Lt. Col. John T. R. Howell said.

Last year’s parade was also canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.