Ybor City restaurant featured in Pepsi’s new ad campaign supporting Black-owned restaurants

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A popular Ybor City restaurant is getting worldwide recognition.

The restaurant, 7th + Grove, is one of several across the country featured in Pepsi’s latest ad campaign called Pepsi Dig In. It’s a platform that supports Black-owned restaurants by providing training, business growth opportunities and raising visibility for the industry.

Dr. Jamaris Glenn is the co-owner of the 7th + Grove and says the 30-second featured video played on television during the recent Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

“This opportunity means everything,” Glenn said. “There was excitement, nervousness, anxiety but it was a beautiful experience.”

Pepsi Dig In is part of Pepsico’s journey to racial equality and $50 million commitment over the next five years to strengthening Black-owned small businesses.

Glenn is thrilled that his restaurant is part of the initiative but even more thrilled that the Black-owned restaurant industry is center stage.

“It shows they believe in visibility as well,” Glenn said. “The big guy can showcase the little guy.”

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss