TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several businesses in Ybor City are starting to worry about a significant slowdown in sales in the aftermath of a mass shooting.

Dinner hour on a Wednesday night is expected to be quiet, but many business owners along 7th Avenue said it’s been that way for more than a week.

“It has been slow,” said Dr. Jamaris Glenn, owner of 7th + Grove. “There’s not as much foot traffic as there usually is. It’s not buzzing like it usually is. And I think every business owner on this street will agree.”

The change transpired after Ybor City was rocked by a mass shooting Oct. 29.

Two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured.

“I think that it’s going to take us a few more weeks of letting people know that we’re open and letting people know that we’re here,” Glenn said.

Ybor City gets a lot of attention for its nightlife, but many want the community to focus on the rich culture that the historic district was founded upon.

“We’re definitely surrounded by the clubs, but they don’t dictate what Ybor is,” said Jonathan Scanlon, owner of Drip Ybor. “It’s definitely slower, it’s a hit for everybody and it’s an unfortunate thing.”

However, as police continue to search for more suspects, business owners are optimistic customers will return and staying patient in the meantime.

“I know they’re going to turn around,” Glenn said. “I know we have a great community behind us who loves us and supports us.”