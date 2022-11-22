YBOR CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Businesses in Ybor City say the shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub is top of mind right now. That community was left in mourning after five people were killed and more than a dozen others hurt.

Ybor City is an eclectic and historic neighborhood known for accepting all people.

“A lot of people call it Gaybor,” said Nicholas Hess. “I feel like it’s a very LGBTQ-inclusive place pretty much anywhere that you go in.”

Outside the Spookeasy Lounge, all souls are welcome.

“It’s always been an open place,” said Christopher Traver, the owner. “It’s a place where people can go and really be themselves and they’ve been doing that for decades.”

Days after a gunman entered Club Q in Colorado Springs leaving five people dead and at least 19 hurt, Traver said he’s hosting a drag show this weekend.

“Our performers for this Sunday show asked specifically if we could beef up security Sunday night,” he said.

Traver wants to make sure it’s a safe place for everyone.

“Unfortunately, it puts kind of a fear into the LGBTQ people of Ybor people because Ybor has a bunch of gay clubs,” said Hess.