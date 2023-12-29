TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The shops and restaurants in Ybor City are looking forward to the new year ahead with hopes of bouncing back after many saw a slowdown in sales after a deadly double shooting over Halloween weekend.

Several bar and restaurant owners say they’re focused on the future and they’re back on track with sales.

That is welcome news for some of the new businesses that just opened a few weeks ago.

New Year’s Eve is expected to make up for the losses the restaurant endured after a deadly double shooting unfolded on 7th Avenue.

The 7th and Grove restaurant and many others reported a 50% dip in sales over the following weeks.

“It’s been a tough fall in Ybor City, especially with everything that occurred at the end of October,” said Tatiana Brown, general manager at 7th and Grove. “We’ve been bouncing back slowly. Within the last month we’ve seen the increase and we’re getting back to where we were.”

Trellis at Buchman just opened last month. Bigham said his sights are set on the new year ahead and that he’s focused on the future instead of the recent past.

“People need to come back,” said Joel Bigham, owner of Trellis at Buchman. “We’re building a great thing here. I’ve been looking forward to getting this business up and running.”

Bigham is optimistic Ybor City is a good fit for his new bar and looking forward to what the new year has in store.

“New Year’s is going to be good,” Bigham said. “I know that Ybor will be hopping.”