Ybor City businesses already feeling impacts ahead of safer-at-home order going into effect tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ybor City has probably never been described as a ghost town. But over the past week, and during the upcoming weekend, business owners are using unusual terms to explain a normally lively place.

“It’s gonna be dead,” said Carlos Hermida. “It’s already been slow out here to begin with.”

Chillum Glass Gallery and CBD Dispensary along 7th Avenue is allowed to stay open, but since almost every business around it is closed, Hermida, the owner of the shop, has taken a hit.

“This is very unusual. There’s normally a lot more people on the streets, people out here with their families during the day, just enjoying historic Ybor City,” he said.

The safer-at-home order is expected to keep people indoors and away from places like Ybor City.

But with the order, comes some loose restrictions.

People are allowed to be outside with family and friends, as long as they remain at a safe distance. Health experts suggest at least six-feet.

All forms of outdoor recreation are okay, but they cannot include groups of people, officials said.

Boating is allowed, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Wildlife Commission to issue an emergency order prohibiting groups of boats coming together off beaches, sandbars or islands.

“As you’re driving around, you see the same thing I do: most people are complying already. They’re doing it. They know this is the one thing we can do to keep ourselves safe and break that cycle of community spread, so they’re doing it,” Chronister said.

He went on to say if people are reckless while the order is in place, they could be arrested and face a misdemeanor charge.

Chronister explained that the order expires when feasible. Each week, county leaders must re-examine the state of emergency put in place during the coronavirus crisis. They can opt to cancel the order at any time, he said.

