TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Yard House has announced its opening date for a new location across the street from Amalie Arena.

The new Tampa location is set to open Dec. 3, according to a news release. It’s the restaurants 88th location.

The restaurant will offer 150 unique craft and import beers on tap, including local and regional favorites. It also has an outdoor beer garden with a bar, picnic tables and yard games, according to the release.

The menu has more than 100 items, including Poke Nachos, Nashville Hot Chicken, Street Tacos, burgers, gluten-sensitive, vegan and vegetarian options.

The restaurant will have happy hour Monday-Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. with half-price appetizers, and late night happy hour from 10 p.m. until close on Sundays through Thursdays. Both happy hours will have beer discounts.

The restaurant was originally scheduled to open in early October.