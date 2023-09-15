TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested for threatening a mass shooting at a middle school in Texas, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were alerted on Thursday of an ongoing written threat by a boy threatening a San Antonio school.

The department, working with the FBI, discovered an Instagram account that posted messages that read, “Imma do a shooting at Driscoll middle school on October 21st” and “Y’all got until Friday to find out who I am Or else everyone dies.”

The threats were traced back to a Tampa home where they found the 14-year-old boy.

Deputies said the teen confessed to creating a fake Instagram profile and using a former classmate’s photo from the middle school where he was a student before withdrawing in February 2023.

“I commend the quick work of the STAR Team investigators, who worked diligently to identify and apprehend this wayward teen,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We do not take lightly any school threats that would harm students or faculty, whether in Hillsborough County or any other state. I urge parents to talk to their children and remind them that even empty threats can come with the full weight of the law.”

The teen was arrested and charged with one count of written or electronic threats to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

The sheriff’s department wants to remind people that any threats can be reported to their non-emergency line at 813-247-8200, or 911 if it’s an emergency.