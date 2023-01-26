RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire officials are investigating what caused a yacht to catch fire in Ruskin on Thursday.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the Little Harbor Marina at 9:12 a.m. after a caller reported a boat on fire at the end of a dock.

Fire officials arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the 55-foot vessel, “Flood Cuts.” Crews began running hoses down the dock in order to knock down the blaze.

A HCFR fire boat removed water from the yacht to prevent it from sinking.

HCFR said one was on board at the time of the fire and crews were able to get in touch with the owner. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.