TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The inaugural “XOXO Carnival,” presented by Pied Piper, is headed to Armature Works in May.

The carnival will include classic carnival rides, nostalgic treats, a new art integration and music from top DJs and other artists, spanning across 300,000 square feet.

DJs set to play XOXO Carnival include deadmau5, DJ Snake, Lil Jon, Shaggy and more. Music lovers 18 years old and up can purchase a VIP pass to get access to the Killer Beats Stage to see the performances.

XOXO Carnival will run from May 4 through May 8 and is family-friendly.

Tickets are now available online and include various options, including tickets for just the carnival or tickets to see the DJs stage-side are available.