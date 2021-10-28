WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil unveils namesake academy in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay community came together on Thursday to celebrate WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil.

O’Neil, real name Thaddeus Bullard, was honored for his dedication to students with a school named after him.

Officials unveiled the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Sligh Middle Magnet School.

O’Neil told crowds that having the school bear his name is the greatest honor of his life.

“This is not about me, this has never been about me and never will be. It’s about kids that are like me and are told, ‘it can never be done,'” he said.

O’Neil started the Bullard Family Foundation in 2018 with the mission to provide families and children with resources and to improve communities.

Every year, O’Neil holds a Back-to-School Bash where students in the Hillsborough County School District receive free sports physicals, dental care, eye exams and glasses, haircuts, food and backpacks filled with school supplies.