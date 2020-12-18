WWE superstar Titus O’Neil gifts SUV to middle school cafeteria worker who drove around in ‘junkyard car’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The football field at Sligh Middle Magnet School became a magical place Friday for one school worker.

Students and teachers filed in for a big surprise.

The custodial and kitchen staff, who take on the sometimes under appreciated job of cleaning and feeding, were given a Christmas gift by WWE superstar Titus O’Neil.

“So I got some Publix gift cards for the every last one of you,” he said to the staff.

O’Neil had something else up his sleeve.

“Then there’s another individual I want to recognize, who’s been very dedicated to this school,” he said. “She always has a smile on her face.”

O’Neil zeroed in on a larger than life person.

She is known as Ms. Virginia, a cafeteria worker for 27 years. Virginia Lowell has balanced her personal life with work – and it has been hard.

“You see that car over there, on that hill,” O’Neil said, pointing to a beat up Mitsubishi Lancer. “That’s her car,” he said.

Lowell described the vehicle as a “junkyard car,” and said it has done the trick for years.

Then, a magical moment.

“We need you to come over here for a second,” O’Neil said.

Lowell had no idea what was next.

“From my Bullard Family Foundation and Rob Elder of Elder Ford, we want to say Merry Christmas,” O’Neil said as he pulled away a covering revealing a 2020 white Ford Escape.

The surprise turned to shock as Lowell awed over the car, then sat inside. She took it for a spin around the school’s track.

“Is this really my car?” she joked. “I’ve never had a new car. I’m 64. God is good. And everyone else. Thank everyone else. Thank you all.”

A Christmas miracle for Ms. Virginia. A token of thanks for her years of service to thousands of students.