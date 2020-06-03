WWE superstar Titus O’Neil asks for calm after days of violent protests

TAMPA (WFLA) – After a day of peaceful protests, Tampa police arrested 68 people Tuesday night when the peace turned to violence.

On Wednesday, police showed a garbage can filled with rocks, bricks and explosive mortars they say had been hidden around the city by people meaning to do harm.

One Tampa police officer was injured and two police cars were damaged when protestors started throwing the objects.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan says he supports the peaceful protestors and went out to hear their message.

“We worked with them in harmony,” said Dugan. The police chief says the situation changed just before 11:00 pm. “At about 10:50 at night, we had rocks that were thrown at police cars. At 11:15 we had bottles that were thrown at police officers,” said Dugan.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor asked peaceful protestors to stay home.

“I want to start by saying, we are grieving, our community is grieving, our nation is grieving, everyone is grieving the murder of George Floyd, but we can not have violence. We can not have violence and property destruction,” said Castor.

WWE superstar Titus O’Neil says he supports the protests but does not support the violence.

“I understand that people are out there hurting and upset and their mad. I’m mad as hell” O’Neil said “This is not the way to do it, having this stuff planted everywhere, it’s ridiculous man, it’s ridiculous.”

O’Neil says if you’re not going to be peaceful stay home.

“I’m not in favor of rioting and looting, but I am in favor of people coming together and taking a stand and that’s exactly what we need to do as a community, that’s what we need to do as a country.”

