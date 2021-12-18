WWE superstar helps bring joy and hope to thousands of Tampa Bay families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The annual joy of giving celebration took place Saturday in east Tampa Bay at the Sligh Middle Magnet School. WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil joined the Bullard Family Foundation to serve tens of thousands of Tampa Bay families.

On Saturday morning alone, 1,800 kids received presents just days ahead of Christmas.

A parade kicked off the event, including floats, marching bands and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s amazing it’s just exactly what we want to make happen for this area specifically east Tampa area,” said Thaddeus Bullard, also known as Titus O’Neil.

By the new year, Titus along with the Bullard Family Foundation and Metropolitan Ministries will have given toys to 50,000 kids and have fed 40,000 families.



A mother who took her family to the celebration is thankful.

“It’s about bringing the family together being able to give them the little extras in life and I appreciate it Titus has really given them back to the community and it means a lot,” Stephanie Long said.



“It’s a great deal to them because they live here, born and raised here and they want to see positive things happening in their community from so many years those things were not happening and I’m glad thry were able to bring stuff here,” Bullard said.

Metropolitan Ministries is still taking food and toy donations through Christmas Eve at its holiday tent located on Rome Avenue.